Smith West

Smith Downtown 

ROBINSON — Daniel Scott, age 90, of Billings died Dec. 13, 2019 services are pending. (17)

Smith Laurel 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

LYNCH — Thomas A, 82, of Billings. Memorial Mass, 2 p.m., Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with a reception to immediately follow at The Red Door. (17) 

BEAUMONT — Dennis D., 71, of Pryor. Visitation 10-5 Saturday, 1-5 Sunday. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Dennis Catholic Church, Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Veteran’s Cemetery. (18)

KINDSFATER — Clifford W., 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)

FALLSDOWN — Lavonna E., 41, of Pryor. Visitation 10-4 Tuesday, 10-8 Wednesday. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Pryor Cemetery. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

RADELLA — Frank Adam, 86. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (17)

OLSON —  Betty Jean, 85. Visitation Thurs 4-7 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Fri. 11 a.m. at Mortuary. (20)

WITMAN — Carole, 93. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun. at Hope United Methodist. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PEASE — Dale Lee, Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

ORSER — Edmond, 93 of Billings. Cremation. Services pending. (17) 

HENDRICKSON — Richard, 87 of Medicine Lake, Cremation. Memorial Service, 11 a.m. Fri. Dec. 20, at Medicine Lake Lutheran Church. (18)

Bullis-Mortuary

BROWN — Victoria, age 74 of Crow Agency, Dec. 13, 2019. Funeral Wednesday 11 a.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church, Crow Agency. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. (18)

OLD BULL — Charolette, age 49 of Crow Agency, Dec. 13, 2019. Funeral Tuesday 11 a.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church, Crow Agency. Interment Lodge Grass Cemetery, Lodge Grass. (17)

