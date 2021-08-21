Smith West

EMERSON — Evelyn Poole, 96, Bearcreek. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sat., Aug 21, at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3200 Broadwater Ave., Billings. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)

WILSON — Kathryn “Kay”, 97, of Billings, Graveside service Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)

Smith Downtown

TAYLOR — David L., 83, Billings. Memorial service on Saturday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Cremation. (21)

VASSEUR — Alexus Michelle Alejhandra, 23, of Billings, passed August 12, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. and Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. all at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (21)

Smith Laurel

SIMON — Arthur “Ike” passed away Dec. 23, 2019. Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m., Tues, Aug 24 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at the Laurel Masonic Lodge. (23)

Smith-Olcott Chapel