Smith West
EMERSON — Evelyn Poole, 96, Bearcreek. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sat., Aug 21, at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3200 Broadwater Ave., Billings. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)
WILSON — Kathryn “Kay”, 97, of Billings, Graveside service Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)
Smith Downtown
TAYLOR — David L., 83, Billings. Memorial service on Saturday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Cremation. (21)
VASSEUR — Alexus Michelle Alejhandra, 23, of Billings, passed August 12, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. and Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. all at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (21)
Smith Laurel
SIMON — Arthur “Ike” passed away Dec. 23, 2019. Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m., Tues, Aug 24 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at the Laurel Masonic Lodge. (23)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)
TURNER — Vernon, 78, of Billings. Celebration of Life, Hope Center Four Square Church, 425 S. Broadway, Billings, MT. Saturday, Aug 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (21)
ZIMMERMAN — Christopher, 42, of Billings. Celebration of Life Saturday 11 a.m. Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd. (21)
LEE — Roxane “Roxy,” 79. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (24)
LOMBARDOZZI — Peter, 89. Funeral Mass postponed until spring 2022. (22)
BALLANTYNE — Joseph Matthew, 61. Arrangements are pending. (22)
RODRIQUEZ — Felicitas E., 52. Arrangements are pending. (22)
