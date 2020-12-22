 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

WINKLER — Thomas Alan ‘Tom’, 60, Billings.  Funeral Service pending. (22)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

BRABEC — Gregory, 70, of Billings. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (22)

FORSTER — Marlene, 83, of Billings. Full obit at https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/. (24)

SPENCER — Freddie, 63, of Billings. Many will celebrate his life in many ways. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (24) 

Michelotti-Sawyers

ANDREWS — MaryAnn, 85. No services planned at this time. (22)

MARKEGARD — Artie L, 97. No services planned at this time. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

STOVALL — Jay Jr. ‘Manny’, 59, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m., Wed., Dec. 23, at Faith Chapel. Service will be livestreamed. Go to www. heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (23)

Bullis-Mortuary

