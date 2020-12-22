Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
WINKLER — Thomas Alan ‘Tom’, 60, Billings. Funeral Service pending. (22)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
BRABEC — Gregory, 70, of Billings. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (22)
FORSTER — Marlene, 83, of Billings. Full obit at https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/. (24)
SPENCER — Freddie, 63, of Billings. Many will celebrate his life in many ways. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (24)
ANDREWS — MaryAnn, 85. No services planned at this time. (22)
MARKEGARD — Artie L, 97. No services planned at this time. (22)
No services planned
STOVALL — Jay Jr. ‘Manny’, 59, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m., Wed., Dec. 23, at Faith Chapel. Service will be livestreamed. Go to www. heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (23)
No services planned
