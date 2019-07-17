Smith West
PRESSMAN — Audre E., 94, Billings. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 pm Wed,. July 17, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thurs at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (18)
Smith Downtown
SVEE — Gary D., 76, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 119 N. 33rd Street. (19)
GIRARDOT — M. Frances, 90, Billings. Private family graveside service. (19)
Smith Laurel
RICHARDS — JerrelDean, 83, Bridger. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wed, July 17, at Rockvale Cemetery. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Tues. at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (17)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus No services planned
SARIIN — Patricia Ann, 72, of Columbus. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, Evangelical Church, Columbus. (17)
PANCHEAU — Richard, 65, of Billings. Celebration of life, 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, home of Scott & Denise Pancheau, 937 Noblewood Dr, Billings, Lockwood neighborhood. Very casual, bring your memories of Richard to share. (20)
NORTON JR. — John B., 74, of Billings. No services planned at this time. (18)
MEYER — Daniel, 54, of Billings. Vigil service, 6 p.m., Friday, Blain family hangar, 6309 Jellison Rd. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, St, Pius X with interment to follow in Mountview Cemetery. (20)
BUZZETTI — Frank, 67. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)
PATELIS — Patricia Katheryn, 87, of Billings. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 19, with Funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.cfgbillings.com. (17)
No services planned
FALLS DOWN — Gwendolyn, services Wednesday July 17, 11 a.m., at the Lodge Grass Elementary School Gym, burial in the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (17)
NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)
MEDICINE CROW — William. Funeral service Thursday 10 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial with Military Honors at the Crow Veteran Cemetery. (18)
