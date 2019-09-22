{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

Smith Downtown 

COOPER — Shirley Jean, 78, of Billings. Visitations begin at noon, Sun., at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 4 p.m. on Monday, September 23, at Smith Downtown Chapel. (23)

MILL — Susan Arlene, 60, of Park City. Memorial service 1:30 p.m., Sun., Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel , 925 SO. 27th St. Reception to follow. (22) 

KOSTENKO — Clarence Fred, 70. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thurs., Sept.26, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 9:00 a.m., Wed., at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. (26)

STROBBE — Charles Leroy "Chuck", 79, of Roberts. Celebration of life at a later date. (22)

Smith Laurel 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

OSTRUM — Jerry, 85, ofBillings. Graveside service and interment of the urn at 11:00 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 24, at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (24) 

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

ENGLERT — Gordon, 84. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Wed., at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (25)

IANNUCCI — Lael Rae, 85 of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later date. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

