Smith West

No Services Planned 

Smith Downtown

CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Whitehall formerly of Ballantine. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

VOGEL — Patrick, 39, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, located at 700 3rd Avenue, Laurel, MT. Rite of Committal to follow at Mountainview Cemetery, Columbus, MT. (29)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DAVIS — Alison G., 31. Visitation 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, services 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Apostles Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorial visitation, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Welter Funeral Home, Huron, South Dakota. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MILLER — Erika, 28, of Billings passed away April 15. Cremation has taken place and services will be held Friday April 30 at 11 a.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Reception to follow. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (28)

MARTINEZ — David, 63, of Huntley. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thurs April 29 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Graveside service to follow 1 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (29)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

