Smith West
COBURN — James F., 17, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens following service. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 21 Smith West. (21)
NELSON — Elena, Nicole, 17, Billings. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Tues, June 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (23)
MORGAN — Lavina Viola, 82, Fromberg. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 25th at Bridger Seventh Day Adventist Church. (19)
Smith Downtown
BURNS — John Arnold, 70, Billings. Graveside service with military honors 1 p.m. Sat., June 20, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (20)
NAVA — Steven B., 64, of Billings. Visitations Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, June 19 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)
SPENCER — Paul J., 62, of Billings. Graveside rites 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com. (23)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
PISH — Kristi, 55, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal to follow at Calvary Cemetery. (19)
STANDISH, M.D. — Vernon, 95, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Laurel. Committal St. Pius Calvary Cemetery. (20)
OLAFSON — Marvin J., 74, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (19)
CRAIG 0151 Charles “Buck” Carlyle 77, of Bearcreek, MT. Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. Monday Beartooth Mountain Baptist Church, Red Lodge. (22)
GUSTAFSON — Leon Gerald 36, of Billings, MT. Private family services will be held at a later date. (22)
BALL — Court E., 77. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Faith Chapel. (23)
