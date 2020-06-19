No services planned

PISH — Kristi, 55, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal to follow at Calvary Cemetery. (19)

STANDISH, M.D. — Vernon, 95, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Laurel. Committal St. Pius Calvary Cemetery. (20)

OLAFSON — Marvin J., 74, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (19)

CRAIG 0151 Charles “Buck” Carlyle 77, of Bearcreek, MT. Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. Monday Beartooth Mountain Baptist Church, Red Lodge. (22)

GUSTAFSON — Leon Gerald 36, of Billings, MT. Private family services will be held at a later date. (22)

BALL — Court E., 77. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Faith Chapel. (23)