Smith West

TORRES – Guadalupe Rocquel ‘Lupe’, 62, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Fri., Jan. 7, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. Vigil 6 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W (7)

LENINGTON, Jr.  — Max Ross, 77, Billings. Private service is planned. Obituary may be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (7)

SHEPARD — Stetson 30 of Park City. Memorial at Smith West Chapel Friday January 7th at 3 p.m. (7)

ROBISON — Lyle Douglas 68, of Billings. No services planned at this time. (7)  

Smith Downtown

HENDRICKS — Bonnie G. 72, of Billings, passed January 1, 2022. Funeral to be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior all at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1640 Broadmoore Dr. Burial to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (7)

LACKMAN — William “Bill”, 92, Billings. Funeral service Sat., Jan. 15, 11 a.m., at Faith Chapel, North Side, 517 Shiloh Rd. (9)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

WILLOUGHBY — Waldo W. 96 of Red Lodge. Cremation has taken place. No services planned. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)

Smith Columbus Chapel

HAMEL – Mary Jeanette, 86, Absarokee. Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Sat, Jan. 8, at Grace Fellowship Church in Absarokee. Inurnment will take place in the Reed Point Cemetery. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (7)

POMEROY – Ann Lynette, 67, Columbus. Memorial Service will be 9 a.m., Sat, Jan. 8, at Smith Funeral Chapel – Columbus. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com (7)

LANNEN – Joseph H, 92, Absarokee. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Sat, Jan. 8, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Absarokee. Burial will be in the Rosebud Cemetery. Full obituary to follow at  www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (7)

HEDTKE — Laureen Amanda, 62 of Absarokee. Memorial service on Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus. Reception afterwards. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)

Dahl Funeral

COMSTOCK - Beverly Jean, 78, of Billings. Rosary service 7 p.m. Friday, January 7, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation only at the church.  Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, MT. (8)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KNUTSON— Jerry, 75. Visitation 1-5pm Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Laurel. (8)

MANKIN— Wm. E., “Bill”, 91. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (8)

WALTERS — Linda, 73. Private family graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Sunset Memorial Gardenss. (10)

LUSTIG — Loretta, 96. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow. (10)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services planned 

