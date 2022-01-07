LANNEN – Joseph H, 92, Absarokee. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Sat, Jan. 8, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Absarokee. Burial will be in the Rosebud Cemetery. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (7)

HEDTKE — Laureen Amanda, 62 of Absarokee. Memorial service on Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus. Reception afterwards. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)