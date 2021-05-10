 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned 

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

KINDSFATER — Sally Ann (Dyk), 66, Billings. Celebration of Life 1 pm Tuesday, May 11, at Rocky Mountain Community Church. 2832 Broadwater Ave. (11)

ROLLINS- Erma S., 87, Billings.  Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broadmoor Stake, 1640 Broadmoor Dr.  Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.  Interment 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 12 at Mountain Green Cemetery, Mountain Green, UT.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)

PHELPS — Richard E., 70, Billings.  Graveside with full military honors at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.  (10)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

ACKERMAN — Charles, 67. Memorial service noon Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned 

