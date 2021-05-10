ROLLINS- Erma S., 87, Billings. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broadmoor Stake, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 12 at Mountain Green Cemetery, Mountain Green, UT. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)