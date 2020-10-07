Smith West

VIETMEIER — Dale L., 89, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 8, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Military honors & reception to follow. (8)

PEARSON — John W., 77, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Thursday Oct. 8 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave. Reception 12-3:00 following graveside at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Cremation. (8)

Smith Downtown

GONZALEZ — Esther Ybarra, 82, formerly of Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri, Oct. 9 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment of urn to follow at Huntley Cemetery. (9)

JONES — Edward Evans, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 9, at Belvedere LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr. The family will greet friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (9)

BERNHARDT — Justin, 43, died Sept. 16, 2020 in Sidney, NE. Private graveside services are planned. (8)