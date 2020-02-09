Paid notices
Smith West

Smith Downtown 

HAZEL — Trysta Marie, 23, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27 Street. Interment will follow at Mountview Cemetery. Visitation begins 1 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel. (10)

Smith Laurel  

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

TUSS — Alisha M., 38, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday LDS, 2929 Belvedere Dr., interment Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)

KINDSFATER — Kermot, 73, of Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)

Michelotti-Sawyers

RUDOLPH — Elmer, 86. Public viewing 4-8 p.m. Tue. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Wed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. (12)

HALL — Tony, 79. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)

ECKERLE — Janice E., 73. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, 48th Street Church of Christ. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HATHAWAY — Daniel, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 15 at Shiloh United Methodist Church. (9)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

