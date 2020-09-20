Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 10 a.m. Tuesday, interment 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23rd, Sunset Cemetery west of Butte. (22)
Smith Laurel
CAZIER — Douglas Lee, 67, Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. Cremation. (20)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
CLARDY — Nickolas Irving “Nic”, 20, died on Sept. 15. Memorial service Thursday, Sept 24, at 5 p.m., gathering 4-8 p.m. at Sam’s Tap Room in Red Lodge. (20)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
SANCHEZ — Benjamin, 60, of Billings. Services will be held at a later date. (20)
STILL — Clara, 104. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (23)
NAGLICH — Virginia K., 91. Services 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. (25)
HENSEL — Kathryn, 92. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)
FERGUSON — Frank, 73, of Billings. Celebration of Life Saturday Sept. 26 at Commons 1882. Due to COVID restrictions, RSVP is required. Please email moss2s@msn.com to RSVP. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (20)
HILL — Char, 67 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Wed., Sept. 23, Heights Family Funeral Home with reception to follow. (23)
TOTH — Paul, 83, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service with military honors 11 a.m., Mon., Oct. 5 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (20)
No services planned
