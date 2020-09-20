× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 10 a.m. Tuesday, interment 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23rd, Sunset Cemetery west of Butte. (22)

Smith Laurel

CAZIER — Douglas Lee, 67, Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. Cremation. (20)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

CLARDY — Nickolas Irving “Nic”, 20, died on Sept. 15. Memorial service Thursday, Sept 24, at 5 p.m., gathering 4-8 p.m. at Sam’s Tap Room in Red Lodge. (20)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

SANCHEZ — Benjamin, 60, of Billings. Services will be held at a later date. (20)