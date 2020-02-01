Smith West
PEREZCHICA — Debbie, 65, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 1, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (1)
Smith Downtown
LINNEY-RUMBOLD — Raymond Lee "Raylee", 32, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (1)
SCHMALZ — David W., 68, of Ballantine passed Jan. 25. Viewing Mon., Feb. 3 1-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. all at Smith Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. Funeral Tues., Feb. 4 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln. Billings. Burial Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (2)
Smith Laurel
ALT — Eleanor E., 98, Laurel. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St. in Laurel. Interment precedes the service, 10 a.m. Rockvale Cemetery. Reception at church. (3)
LEHMAN — David Brent, 65, Laurel. Memorial service 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street in Laurel. Cremation. (1)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
GOOD — Brunhilde Augusta, 90, of Red Lodge, formerly of Carmel, Calif. Private family service. (1)
MACNAMARA — Shirley J., 94,of Red Lodge. Private family services. (1)
VINSON — Ira Lew, 59 of Red Lodge. Memorial Service on Mon, Feb 3, 2019, 4 p.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge. Condolences for the family can be made at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (2)
Smith Columbus Chapel
You have free articles remaining.
No services planned
ANDERSON — Kathryn “Kathy”, 93, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (1)
WEBER — Skyleur T., 32, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Crystal Lounge. Please wear favorite football jerseys. (2)
DRINKWALTER — Leta, 88, of Billings. Visitation 10-5 Monday, 10-8 Tuesday. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 Tuesday. Funeral Service 11 am Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. For longer obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (5)
HENNING — Tiffany, 30, of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Monday Atonement Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (3)
GEERTZ — Coltin, 16. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)
MATTHEWS — G. Hubert ‘Hu’, 89, of Billings. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday at Highgate Senior Living, 3980 Parkhill Dr. (1)
JOHANSON — Brandi, 64, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Living Water Church, 711 Central Ave. (1)
MASSEY — Teresa, 65 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Feb. 1, 2020, 1 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. (1)
TAKES HORSE — Gladys, funeral service Thursday Feb. 6 at 11 AM Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery (6)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.