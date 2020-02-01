GOOD — Brunhilde Augusta, 90, of Red Lodge, formerly of Carmel, Calif. Private family service. (1)

MACNAMARA — Shirley J., 94,of Red Lodge. Private family services. (1)

VINSON — Ira Lew, 59 of Red Lodge. Memorial Service on Mon, Feb 3, 2019, 4 p.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge. Condolences for the family can be made at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (2)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

ANDERSON — Kathryn “Kathy”, 93, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (1)

WEBER — Skyleur T., 32, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Crystal Lounge. Please wear favorite football jerseys. (2)