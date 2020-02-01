Paid notices
Smith West

PEREZCHICA — Debbie, 65, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 1, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (1)

Smith Downtown 

LINNEY-RUMBOLD — Raymond Lee "Raylee", 32, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (1)

SCHMALZ — David W., 68, of Ballantine passed Jan. 25. Viewing Mon., Feb. 3  1-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. all at Smith Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. Funeral Tues., Feb. 4 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln. Billings. Burial Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (2)

Smith Laurel  

ALT — Eleanor E., 98, Laurel. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St. in Laurel. Interment precedes the service, 10 a.m. Rockvale Cemetery. Reception at church. (3)

LEHMAN — David Brent, 65, Laurel. Memorial service 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street in Laurel. Cremation. (1)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

GOOD — Brunhilde Augusta, 90, of Red Lodge, formerly of Carmel, Calif. Private family service. (1)

MACNAMARA — Shirley J., 94,of Red Lodge. Private family services. (1)

VINSON — Ira Lew, 59 of Red Lodge.  Memorial Service on Mon, Feb 3, 2019, 4 p.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge. Condolences for the family can be made at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (2)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

ANDERSON — Kathryn “Kathy”, 93, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (1)

WEBER — Skyleur T., 32, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Crystal Lounge.  Please wear favorite football jerseys. (2)

DRINKWALTER — Leta, 88, of Billings. Visitation 10-5 Monday, 10-8 Tuesday. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 Tuesday. Funeral Service 11 am Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. For longer obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (5)

HENNING — Tiffany, 30, of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Monday Atonement Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (3)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GEERTZ — Coltin, 16. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MATTHEWS —  G. Hubert ‘Hu’, 89, of Billings. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday at Highgate Senior Living, 3980 Parkhill Dr. (1)

JOHANSON — Brandi, 64, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Living Water Church, 711 Central Ave. (1)

Heights Family Funeral Home

MASSEY — Teresa, 65 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Feb. 1, 2020, 1 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. (1)

Bullis-Mortuary

TAKES HORSE — Gladys, funeral service Thursday Feb. 6 at 11 AM Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery (6)

