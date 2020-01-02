Smith West
HANKEL Jr. — Gary Lee, 52, Billings, Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (2)
Smith Downtown
CARLSON — Ellen D., 88, of Worden. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballantine. Interment will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery. (3)
LEONARD — William “Bill”, 83, of Billings. Visitations Friday at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at New Hope, 25 Hilltop. Cremation will follow. (4)
McCRACKEN — Robert Placido, 47, formerly of Billings. He is survived by a daughter, Sasha Grace. Services to be held at a later date. (2)
LOWMAN — Robert A., age 82, passed Dec. 22, 2019. Celebration of life on Jan. 4, 2020 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St., Billings. (3)
BURNHAM — Elvira, 91, of Billings, passed away Dec. 27, 2019. Memorial Service Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 2 p.m. at Smith Chapel West, 304 34th Street W. (3)
OSTER — Alan “A.O.”, 71, of Billings. Graveside service and military honors at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (6)
Smith Laurel
SCHMITT — Leo A., 76, Laurel. Visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the The Rock Church, 820 West 9th Street in Laurel. Funeral service follows at 11 a.m. Reception after service; interment with full military honors at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (3)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
GAINER — Cecil Dale, 96 of Red Lodge. Funeral Service on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Red Lodge Alliance Church. Internment to follow after service at Red Lodge Cemetery. (3)
NOVASIO — Scott, 73, Red Lodge, passed away December 28. The family is planning private activities for a later date. Cremation. (5)
Smith Columbus Chapel
YATES — LaVerne, 94, Absarokee. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 6-7 p.m. at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 N. Diamond Street. Funeral service 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 301 S. Montana, in Absarokee. Interment follows at Rosebud Cemetery. (3)
STEPHENS (SHOL) – Marjorie, 92, of Billings. Viewing, Friday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., American Lutheran Church with burial in Mountview Cemetery. (4)
BROWN — Don, 73. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thurs in Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (2)
PATTERSON — Robert James, 72. Funeral Services are pending. (2)
No services planned
PETERSON — Harold ‘Pete’, 87 of Pryor, MT. Funeral 4 p.m. Fri., Jan. 3, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Monad Chapel. Casket open at 3 p.m. Burial Lewistown Sat., Jan. 4. (3)
TEZA — Stephen, 63 of Ballantine. Cremation. Memorial service Fri., Jan. 3, 2020, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery at noon. (3)
No services planned
