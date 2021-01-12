Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

KLEM — Ronald D., 65, of Billings. Memorial service with military honors at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 13 in the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. (13)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

KOSTAL — Ursula B. 75 of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (12)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

ENBERG — Monty. Visitation Sat. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Mon. 6 p.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. Funeral Mass Tues. 11 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. (12)

CANAPE, SR. — Thomas “Tom”, age 84, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (14)

No services planned.

No services planned.