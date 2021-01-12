Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
KLEM — Ronald D., 65, of Billings. Memorial service with military honors at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 13 in the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. (13)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
KOSTAL — Ursula B. 75 of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (12)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
ENBERG — Monty. Visitation Sat. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Mon. 6 p.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. Funeral Mass Tues. 11 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. (12)
CANAPE, SR. — Thomas “Tom”, age 84, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (14)
No services planned.
No services planned.
McFARREN — Gladys, 75, of Billings. Visitation Fri., Jan. 15, 5-7 p.m., Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 23, 11 a.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. (12)
No services planned.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.