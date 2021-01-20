BEAM — Daryl, 74. Arrangements pending. (20)

GRITTEN — Carol, 85, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wed. Jan. 20 at St. Thomas the Apostle. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family (20)

HENNE — Charles, 76, of Laurel. Cremation. Services in McClusky, ND at a later date (20)

TODD — Jason, 50, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the community center at 129 Monarch St. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family (20)

BERTRAND — James, 93, of Billings. Memorial Mass Fri., Jan. 22, 10 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. (22)

No services planned.