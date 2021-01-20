 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown

McNULTY — Rose, 41, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, January 22 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  (22)

HOEHNE — Mary G., 98, Ballantine. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, January 21st at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th St.Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)

CUELLAR — Jesse, 80, of Billings, passed January 15, 2021. Visitation Friday, January 22, from 5-7 p.m. Vigil 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown. Funeral Saturday, January 23, at 10 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery with military honors. (20)

Smith Laurel

FRICKEL — Ruben “Johnny”, 41, Laurel.  Memorial service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Cremation. (21)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

LIMBERHAND — Chester “Chet”, 73, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Friday, January 22 at Holy Cross Cemetery. (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BEAM — Daryl, 74. Arrangements pending. (20)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GRITTEN — Carol, 85, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wed. Jan. 20 at St. Thomas the Apostle. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family (20)

HENNE — Charles, 76, of Laurel. Cremation. Services in McClusky, ND at a later date (20)

TODD — Jason, 50, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the community center at 129 Monarch St. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family (20)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BERTRAND — James, 93, of Billings. Memorial Mass Fri., Jan. 22, 10 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. (22)

Bullis-Mortuary

  No services planned.

