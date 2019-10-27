{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

STRUTZ — Janice 62, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Sat., Dec. 7, at Faith Evangelical Church. 3145 Sweet Water Dr.  (28)

BREWINGTON — William "Bill", 75, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (27)

Smith Downtown 

PFISTER — Ida J., 93, Billings formerly of Roundup. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct, 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Reception to follow. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed. (31)

TROTTIER — Renee, 56, of Harlem formerly of Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Sun., Oct 27, and Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m., Mon. at Mary Queen of Peace Parish. 3rd Ave. S. and S. 34th Street. Visitation at church only. Rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)

BURDETTE —  Jeffrey "Jeff" C., 54, of Billings. Cremation. Arrangements are pending. (27)

STARK — Donald “Gene”, 84, of Billings.  Cremation planned.  No local services scheduled. (27)

POTTS — Clifford E., 78, of Billings. Visitations begin 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at Smith Downtown Chapel with family led prayer service at 7:30 p.m.  Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Faith Chapel Main Sanctuary followed by reception there. Interment at 4 p.m. at the Custer Cemetery, Custer, Montana. (30)

Smith Laurel 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

BERMES — Audrey L., 91, of Billings. Visitation 10-5 Monday & Tuesday, 10-8 Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service noon Thursday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (31)

NUSSBAUM — Wesley W., 53, of Billings. Memorial Services pending. (29)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GRAM — Georgia, 62, of Billings. Memorial service  10 a.m., Monday Oct. 28 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Full obituary may be viewed at cfgbillings.com. (28) 

KUNESH — Robert , “Edward”, 73, of Ryegate. Memorial service 1 p.m.,  Oct. 27 at Ryegate High School Gymnasium. Reception to follow at Ryegate Senior Center. (27)

Heights Family Funeral Home

HADLEY — J. Marcus “Marc”, 98, of Billings.  Cremation has taken place. No services planned. (27)

Bullis-Mortuary

