HAMMOND — Barbara, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service noon Wednesday, March 18 at Saint Patrick Co-Cathedral. A full obituary can be viewed at at www.cfgbillings.com/family/hammond/ (17)

EDWARDS — Wade, 75, of Billings. Vigil to be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)

BALLENSKY — Gary. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life Thurs., March 19, is postponed until later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)