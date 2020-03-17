Paid notices
Smith West

Smith Downtown 

SALSBURY  — Peggy D., 71, Billings, Memorial service to be held at a later date. (19)

BURNS — John Arnold, 70, Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (19)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

FERGERSON — Marian J., 88, of Billings, formerly of Hardin, Worland & Cody, WY. Memorial Service at later date. For obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOWELL — Roger L., 77. Celebration of life gathering has been postponed until the fall. (18)

DUTY — Timothy, 66. Cremation. Private services are planned. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HAMMOND — Barbara, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service noon Wednesday, March 18 at Saint Patrick Co-Cathedral. A full obituary can be viewed at at www.cfgbillings.com/family/hammond/ (17)

EDWARDS — Wade, 75, of Billings. Vigil to be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BALLENSKY — Gary. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life Thurs., March 19, is postponed until later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)

DUPREE — Robert (Bob), 61 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, Heights Family Funeral Home. (18)

Bullis-Mortuary

