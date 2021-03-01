 Skip to main content
Smith West

FAHN — Larry “Fonz”, 68, Billings. Private Burial at Harlowton cemetery at later date. (1)

HURD II — Donald R. “Don”, 77, of Billings, passed February 24, 2021. Viewing from 4-6 PM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Funeral 12:30 PM Thursday, March 4, 2021 all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Burial with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (1)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

 No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

DEGN — Deo, 87. Private family service at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (1)

BUTLER — Lowell, 80. Visitation 12-2 pm Sun at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Mon at First Presbyterian Church. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

