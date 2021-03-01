Smith West

FAHN — Larry “Fonz”, 68, Billings. Private Burial at Harlowton cemetery at later date. (1)

HURD II — Donald R. “Don”, 77, of Billings, passed February 24, 2021. Viewing from 4-6 PM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Funeral 12:30 PM Thursday, March 4, 2021 all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Burial with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (1)

DEGN — Deo, 87. Private family service at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (1)