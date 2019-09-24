{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

ZIEGLER — Viola Mae, 95, Billings.  Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 28, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Reception to follow. Visitation day of service. (28)

Smith Downtown 

KOSTENKO — Clarence Fred, 70. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 26, at Smith Downtown Chapel  925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed., at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. (26)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

OSTRUM — Jerry, 85, Billings.  Graveside service and interment of the urn at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (24) 

Dahl Funeral

EWING — Bonnie R., 76, of Billings.  Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment of ashes Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (27)

PIPER — Donald V., 75, of Billings. Private family services to be held at later date.  (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ENGLERT — Gordon, 84. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (25)

JACOBSON —  Bob, 88 of Billings. Arrangements pending. (24)

VAN MAREN — N.P. “Van”, 99 of Billings, formerly of Casper, WY. Services to be held in Casper. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HARPER  David, 69, of Billings. Memorial Service with military honors 10 a.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)

UECKER — Arnold ‘Arnie’, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)

CHATHAM — John Jr., 86, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. No services planned at this time (25)

Heights Family Funeral Home

ALBERTA — Terry, 62, of Billings. Memorial Service Tuesday Sept. 24, 3 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church. (25)

Bullis-Mortuary

LIVELY — Jerry. September 27, 11 a.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery Laurel (27)

BULLTAIL: Brandon, 42 of Billings, MT formally of Lodge Grass, MT. Brandon’s funeral service is Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Lodge Grass, MT at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Lodge Grass, MT.

YELLOWTAIL —  Josia, funeral service is Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency, Montana. Burial will follow at the Crow Agency Cemetery.

