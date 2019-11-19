{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

HARPER —  Cynthia, 62, of Billings.  Memorial service 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (19)

EVERTZ — Bonnie Jo, 70, of Laurel, died Nov. 12, 2019. (19)

BYLER — Ernest E., 68, of Billings. No formal services are planned.  (19)

Smith Laurel 

DANIELS — Elsworth, 88, formerly of Malta.  Graveside service and interment of urn in 2020 at Zortman Cemetery. (20)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

BEGGS — Kenneth, J. 77, of Red Lodge. Memorial Service will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Wed. Nov. 27 at the Church of the Rockies Smith Columbus. (20)

Dahl Funeral
IRISH — Nathaneil, 23, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 p.m. Friday,  Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (23)

DRINKWALTER — Willard R., 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens.(27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

EASTWOOD — Eastwood, Michael, 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 23 at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (23)

LACROIX — Ann, 84. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MAPLES  — Judy, 72, of Billings. Celebration of Life 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Garage at Yellowstone Valley Brewing Company, 2123 1st Ave. N. To view an obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

