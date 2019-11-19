Smith West
HARPER — Cynthia, 62, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (19)
EVERTZ — Bonnie Jo, 70, of Laurel, died Nov. 12, 2019. (19)
BYLER — Ernest E., 68, of Billings. No formal services are planned. (19)
DANIELS — Elsworth, 88, formerly of Malta. Graveside service and interment of urn in 2020 at Zortman Cemetery. (20)
BEGGS — Kenneth, J. 77, of Red Lodge. Memorial Service will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Wed. Nov. 27 at the Church of the Rockies Smith Columbus. (20)
IRISH — Nathaneil, 23, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (23)
DRINKWALTER — Willard R., 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens.(27)
EASTWOOD — Eastwood, Michael, 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 23 at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (23)
LACROIX — Ann, 84. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (22)
MAPLES — Judy, 72, of Billings. Celebration of Life 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Garage at Yellowstone Valley Brewing Company, 2123 1st Ave. N. To view an obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19)
