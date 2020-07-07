Smith West
KAINU — Ronald J., 71, of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (9)
ALBERT — Lester Marvin, 85, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (8)
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
HANDLEY — Charles M. “Mick”, 84, of Absarokee, passed July 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held Fri., July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Absarokee high football field with military honors. (7)
RIVERA — Katie Marie, 54, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Roundface cemetery, in Pryor, MT. (8)
SCHERR — Robert Daniel, 81. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Military Honors noon Thursday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (9)
KENT — Robert, 91. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Military Honors, Mountview Cemetery. (10)
DEVRIES — Jaime Anne. Graveside service 11 a.m. on July 9, 2020 at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at MetraPark Lakeside. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (9)
