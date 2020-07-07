Paid notices
Smith West

KAINU — Ronald J., 71, of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (9)

ALBERT — Lester Marvin, 85, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (8)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

HANDLEY — Charles M. “Mick”, 84, of Absarokee, passed July 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held Fri., July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Absarokee high football field with military honors. (7)

Dahl Funeral

RIVERA — Katie Marie, 54, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Roundface cemetery, in Pryor, MT. (8) 

Michelotti-Sawyers

SCHERR — Robert Daniel, 81. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Military Honors noon Thursday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (9)

KENT — Robert, 91. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Military Honors, Mountview Cemetery. (10)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

DEVRIES — Jaime Anne. Graveside service 11 a.m. on July 9, 2020 at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at MetraPark Lakeside. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (9)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

