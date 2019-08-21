{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

JONES — Lynn T. 97, of Billings. Services pending. (21)

Smith Downtown 

KEMBEL — Elmer, 82, of Worden. Service to be held at a later date. (22)

Smith Laurel 

CAIN — Samuel, A., 88, of Park City. Funeral services on Thursday, August 22 at 10 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside with military honors follows at Park City Cemetery. Reception after interment. (22) 

MORRIS — Stanley, 89, of Laurel. Family will plan for services at a later date. Cremation. (22)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

MIOTKE — Beverly Jean, 74, of Absarokee. A memorial gathering will be at a later date. (22)

Dahl Funeral

MILLER  — H. Mary Lou, 85, of Billings. Memorial service, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment in Mountview Cemetery. (24)

MYERS — Robert, 80, of Billings. Memorial service, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (26)

DOBITZ — Lillian “Lil”, 85, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Interment Calvary Columbarium. (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

FOOS — Ronald, 66, of Billings. Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obituary see www.heights familyfuneral.com (21)

Bullis-Mortuary

REAL BIRD Jr. —  Funeral mass Thurs. Aug. 22, at 10 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. Rosary Wed., 3 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (22) 

