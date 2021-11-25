Smith West
CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)
KOJETIN — Ruth Marie, 68, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sat, Dec. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (26)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
RIDENOUR — Ronnie, 74, of Bridger. No services planned at this time. (25)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
COMSTOCK — Pat, 80, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation prior to services only. Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, November 29, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, Montana. (27)
MEYER — Andrea, 72, of Billings. Cremation. A small service is planned. (27)
TURNSPLENTY — Wayne. Viewing Wed 9-4, Sat 5-8, Sun 12-8 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Mon 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)
WILLIAMS — Ronald, 75, of Billings. Memorial service at a later date (28)
TAYLOR — Lorena. Vigil on 11/24 at 6:30 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass at St. Pius X 11/26 at 11 am. (26)
MAWYER — Gloria J., 90. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (27)
MOWAT — Bernice, 92. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat at Mayflower Congregational Church. (27)
No Services Planned
SHIMAMOTO — Sam, 86 of Billings. Memorial Service, 10 a.m, Sat., 11/27, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor. Obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (25)
No Services Planned
