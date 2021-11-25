CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29 th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34 th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)

RIDENOUR — Ronnie, 74, of Bridger. No services planned at this time. (25)

COMSTOCK — Pat, 80, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation prior to services only. Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, November 29, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, Montana. (27)