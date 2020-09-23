× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

MORRIS — Eileen, 88, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Thursday. (25)

BRAKKE — William, “Bill”, 83, Memorial service Friday, September 25, 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Stillwater. Memorials may be given to Faith Evangelical Helping Hands. (23)

Smith Downtown

BAYNE — Donald Lloyd “Don”, 62, died on Sept 19, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (23)

SCHOCK — Thomas J “TJ”, 81, died on Sept. 18. Graveside service Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 2pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (23)

STICKA — Diana Lynn, 70, died Sept. 18. Celebration of life will be held Oct. 3 for family and friends. (23)

HARKLESS-SALVESON — Betty J., 82, Billings. Graveside service with military honors, interment of the casket, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., 3 p.m. on Friday September 25, 2020. (24)

Smith Laurel