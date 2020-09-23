Smith West
MORRIS — Eileen, 88, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Thursday. (25)
BRAKKE — William, “Bill”, 83, Memorial service Friday, September 25, 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Stillwater. Memorials may be given to Faith Evangelical Helping Hands. (23)
Smith Downtown
BAYNE — Donald Lloyd “Don”, 62, died on Sept 19, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (23)
SCHOCK — Thomas J “TJ”, 81, died on Sept. 18. Graveside service Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 2pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (23)
STICKA — Diana Lynn, 70, died Sept. 18. Celebration of life will be held Oct. 3 for family and friends. (23)
HARKLESS-SALVESON — Betty J., 82, Billings. Graveside service with military honors, interment of the casket, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., 3 p.m. on Friday September 25, 2020. (24)
Smith Laurel
CAZIER — Douglas Lee, 67, Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. Cremation. (23)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
BROWN — Jon James, 73, died Sept. 3, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Thursday. A celebration of life is being planned for 2021. (23)
KERR — Shauna, 66, of Billings. Memorial Service at later date. (24)
BIG HAIR — Noreen Backbone, 72. Graveside in Garryowen Cemetery Thur. Sept. 24. (24)
STILL — Clara, 104. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (23)
NAGLICH — Virginia K., 91. Services 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. (25)
HENSEL — Kathryn, 93. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)
McENEANEY — Mary, 97. Service arrangements pending. (23)
VINCELETTE — Mary, 82. Service Arrangements pending. (24)
No services planned
HILL — Char, 67 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Wed., Sept. 23, Heights Family Funeral Home with reception to follow. (23)
EUSTACE — Blake, 47 of Laurel. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (26)
BYRD — Ken, 82 of Billings. Cremation. No services to be held at this time. View obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (23)
No services planned
