Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

BRACKEN — Kenneth, 84, of Broadview. Visitation 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fri., August 16. Funeral service 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial at Lavina Cemetery. (17)

PORTER — Douglas R., 66, of Billings, formerly of Helena. Memorial service in Helena pending. (18)

Smith Downtown 

MOEN — Mark Duane, 56, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (19)

Smith Laurel 

ALDRICH — Odell "Buzz" Allen Aldrich, 88, of Joliet. Graveside service, Saturday, August 17, at 10:30 a.m. Rockvale Cemetery, with luncheon to follow at Joliet Community Center. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

KELLY — Mary Jane, 66, of Billings. Memorial Services pending at Parkview Care Center. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DALTHORP — Lois, 90. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (17)

FIELDS — Joan, 87 of Billings. Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Saturday, August 17, at Michelotti-Sawyers. (17)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

YOUNG — Edwin, 50, of Billings. Memorial 1 p.m. Sunday, Heights Family Funeral Home. (18)

Bullis-Mortuary

FOX — James, graveside service Monday, August 19, 2019, at Hardin Fairview Cemetery at 1 p.m. (19)

PRETTY WEASEL — Nathan, funeral service Saturday, August 17, at 11:00 a.m. in Lodge Grass at the First Crow Indian Baptist Church. (17)

