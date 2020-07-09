KRENZLER — Albert O., 88. Services 10 a.m. Monday, Christ the King Church. (13)

DEVRIES — Jaime Anne. Graveside service 11 a.m. on July 9, 2020 at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at MetraPark Lakeside. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (9)

THOMAS — Verland, 81, of Huntley. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date (9)

BACH — Rodney, ‘Rod’, 47, of Billings. Celebration of Life 4-8 p.m. Sunday July 12 at the Elks Lodge in Billings. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)

No services planned

No services planned