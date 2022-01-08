COMSTOCK - Beverly Jean, 78, of Billings. Rosary service 7 p.m. Friday, January 7, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation only at the church. Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, MT. (8)

FOSS — Gary Dale, 72, of Worden. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (12)

KNUTSON— Jerry, 75. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Laurel. (8)

MANKIN— Wm. E., “Bill”, 91. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (8)

WALTERS — Linda, 73. Private family graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Sunset Memorial Gardenss. (10)

LUSTIG — Loretta, 96. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon. at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow. (10)

THOMPSON — Nancy Ellen, 74, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, no services planned. (8)