Paid notices
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

LACKMAN — William “Bill”, 92, Billings. Funeral service Sat., Jan. 15, 11 a.m., at Faith Chapel, North Side, 517 Shiloh Rd. (9)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

WILLOUGHBY — Waldo W., 96, of Red Lodge. Cremation has taken place. No services planned. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)

Smith Columbus Chapel

HEDTKE — Laureen Amanda, 62, of Absarokee. Memorial service on Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus. Reception afterwards. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)

Dahl Funeral

COMSTOCK - Beverly Jean, 78, of Billings. Rosary service 7 p.m. Friday, January 7, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation only at the church.  Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, MT. (8)

FOSS — Gary Dale, 72, of Worden. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KNUTSON— Jerry, 75. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Laurel. (8)

MANKIN— Wm. E., “Bill”, 91. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (8)

WALTERS — Linda, 73. Private family graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Sunset Memorial Gardenss. (10)

LUSTIG — Loretta, 96. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon. at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow. (10)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

THOMPSON — Nancy Ellen, 74, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, no services planned. (8)

Heights Family Funeral Home

FOLEY — Jaydon, 16, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 15, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (9)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services planned 

