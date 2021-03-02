 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

SAYLER — Mildred F. 96, of Billings passed February 27, 2021. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. (2)

Smith Laurel

 No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

REECE — Kathy, funeral service Wed. at 1 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial following in the Fairview Cemetery. (2)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News