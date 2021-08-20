Smith West

MADDOX — Kathleen Marie, 80, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Aug. 20, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Inurnment Mountview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. (20)

EMERSON — Evelyn Poole, 96, Bearcreek. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sat., Aug 21, at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3200 Broadwater Ave., Billings. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)

SIX — Gerald L., 84, of Billings passed August 13, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 1PM with visitation one hour prior all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Burial to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (20)

THOMAS — Richard “Dick”, 92. Died Aug. 16. No services are planned at this time. (20)

Smith Downtown

TAYLOR — David L., 83, Billings. Memorial service on Saturday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Cremation. (21)