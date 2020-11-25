 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

SULLIVAN — Sharon Marie, 79, Billings. Service at a later date. (26)

LANTZ — Patricia Kay (Dighans), 64, died Nov. 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (26)

WEIGUM — Donald, 86, died Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, Nov 30, 5-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (26)

LILE — Evelyn, 93, Billings.  Private memorial service at Smith West Chapel on November 30, 2020. (Livestream).  Private graveside follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens.  Charity of choice in lieu of flowers.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)

Smith Downtown

HJELVIK —  Iver, 86, died Nov. 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (26)

HERNANDEZ Jr. — Pedro Rubio, 79, Billings.Family Service 1 p.m. Friday Nov.27th, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery.Service will be streamed live on Facebook at Pedro Hernandez Memorial Page. (27)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

DUST — James, age 53, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)

STEWART — Mark, 66, of Billings. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Wednesday at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MARR — Marjorie J., 73. Cremation. Memorial services at a later date. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HINTON — Leonard, 75, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News