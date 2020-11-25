Smith West

SULLIVAN — Sharon Marie, 79, Billings. Service at a later date. (26)

LANTZ — Patricia Kay (Dighans), 64, died Nov. 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (26)

WEIGUM — Donald, 86, died Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, Nov 30, 5-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (26)

LILE — Evelyn, 93, Billings. Private memorial service at Smith West Chapel on November 30, 2020. (Livestream). Private graveside follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Charity of choice in lieu of flowers. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)

Smith Downtown

HJELVIK — Iver, 86, died Nov. 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (26)