Smith West
SULLIVAN — Sharon Marie, 79, Billings. Service at a later date. (26)
LANTZ — Patricia Kay (Dighans), 64, died Nov. 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (26)
WEIGUM — Donald, 86, died Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, Nov 30, 5-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (26)
LILE — Evelyn, 93, Billings. Private memorial service at Smith West Chapel on November 30, 2020. (Livestream). Private graveside follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Charity of choice in lieu of flowers. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)
Smith Downtown
HJELVIK — Iver, 86, died Nov. 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (26)
HERNANDEZ Jr. — Pedro Rubio, 79, Billings.Family Service 1 p.m. Friday Nov.27th, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery.Service will be streamed live on Facebook at Pedro Hernandez Memorial Page. (27)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
DUST — James, age 53, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)
STEWART — Mark, 66, of Billings. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Wednesday at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (25)
MARR — Marjorie J., 73. Cremation. Memorial services at a later date. (26)
HINTON — Leonard, 75, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)
No services planned
No services planned
