BROWN — Mary A., “Nacky”, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (15)

OLAFSON — Marvin J., 74, of Billings. Services are pending. (13)

PHILLIPS — Anita L., 81, of Ranchester, WY. Services will be held at a later date in Sheridan, WY. (16)

DOLLY — Robert “Bob” G., 73, of Billings. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave. (16)

GILKEY — Robert L., 89, of Billings. Services will be held in Bozeman, MT, Friday, June 12. (13)

SCHAFF — Ignatius “Ned”, 85, of Lavina. Vigil Service 6:30 pm Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Benedict Catholic Church, Roundup. Interment Lavina Cemetery. (17)

CLINE — Rob, 72 of Billings. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13th, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. No reception is planned. (13)

DOWNEY — Bradly J. “Brad.” Service 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Fort Smith. (13)