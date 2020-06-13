Smith West
RUFUS — Marjorie “Marge” Elizabeth, 95, Billings. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Private Family service to be held at the chapel. (15)
Smith Downtown
EMTER — Mary, 89, Billings. Rosary and Vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 South 34th Street. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. Committal follows at Holy Cross Cemetery. (13)
ALLEN — Timothy Oren, 78, Roundup. Public visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Tues., June 16, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (16)
Smith Laurel
ZENTNER — Justin, 45, Billings. Service June 17 10 a.m. Smith Laurel Chapel. Burial at Bridger Mt. View Cemetery. No Viewing. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com for obituary. (16)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
LOGAN — George R., 90, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (13)
BROWN — Mary A., “Nacky”, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (15)
OLAFSON — Marvin J., 74, of Billings. Services are pending. (13)
PHILLIPS — Anita L., 81, of Ranchester, WY. Services will be held at a later date in Sheridan, WY. (16)
DOLLY — Robert “Bob” G., 73, of Billings. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave. (16)
GILKEY — Robert L., 89, of Billings. Services will be held in Bozeman, MT, Friday, June 12. (13)
SCHAFF — Ignatius “Ned”, 85, of Lavina. Vigil Service 6:30 pm Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Benedict Catholic Church, Roundup. Interment Lavina Cemetery. (17)
CLINE — Rob, 72 of Billings. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13th, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. No reception is planned. (13)
DOWNEY — Bradly J. “Brad.” Service 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Fort Smith. (13)
ARCEO — Cesar Angelo Arceo, 58, passed away on June 9, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana. A celebration of life will take place at a later time. For more information about Cesar’s life, visit our website, www.cfgbillings.com (14)
No services planned
No services planned
