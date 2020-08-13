Smith West
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
STEVENSON — Claudia Del, 85, Bridger. Service to be held at a later date. (14)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
SIMONS — MaryAnn, 77, Columbus. A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Columbus. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Rite of Committal at Mountainview Cemetery. (15)
WEHRI — Bernard Jacob, 73, passed away peacefully August 9, 2020, at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, MT, surrounded by family. For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (14)
CUMMINGS — Elayne LaVonne, 89, of Billings. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, August 14 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (14)
LABORDA — Kyle, 34, formerly of Billings. Private memorial mass at St. Bernard. (17)
REDLEGS — William C., 60. Services pending. (13)
ROLL — Leona, 84, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, committal following at Rockvale Cemetery (13)
