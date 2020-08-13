You have permission to edit this article.
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

STEVENSON — Claudia Del, 85, Bridger. Service to be held at a later date. (14)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

SIMONS — MaryAnn, 77, Columbus. A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Columbus. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Rite of Committal at Mountainview Cemetery. (15)

Dahl Funeral

WEHRI — Bernard Jacob, 73, passed away peacefully August 9, 2020, at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, MT, surrounded by family. For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (14)

CUMMINGS — Elayne LaVonne, 89, of Billings. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, August 14 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (14)

LABORDA — Kyle, 34, formerly of Billings. Private memorial mass at St. Bernard. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

REDLEGS — William C., 60. Services pending. (13)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

ROLL — Leona, 84, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, committal following at Rockvale Cemetery (13) 

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

