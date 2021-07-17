Smith West
WATTS — Ernest C. “Ernie”, 77, Billings. Memorial service at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Smith West Chapel. Cremation. (17)
MCMULLIN — Kaye Riedesel, 59, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (17)
Smith Downtown
MILL — James David, 82, Billings. No service planned. (17)
Smith Laurel
FRANK — Judy K, 77, Laurel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Mon., July 19 at First Baptist Church, Laurel. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. (18)
ALTMAN — Evonne Bernei, 87, Laurel. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tues, July 20 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. Burial will take place in the Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (19)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
TERREL — Dwight, 72, Columbus. Graveside service July 17, 11 a.m., Reed Point, MT. (17)
VALLIE — Charlie. Visitation Thurs 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Overnight Wake Fri. 7 p.m. Mennonite Church, Lame Deer. Funeral Sat 11 a.m. Mennonite Church, Lame Deer (17)
BOOKE — Margery A., 86. Services 2 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)
SPIELER — Darlene, 80, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned. (19)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
