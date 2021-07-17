 Skip to main content
Smith West

WATTS — Ernest C. “Ernie”, 77, Billings.  Memorial service at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Smith West Chapel. Cremation. (17)

MCMULLIN — Kaye Riedesel, 59, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (17)

Smith Downtown

MILL — James David, 82, Billings. No service planned. (17)

Smith Laurel

FRANK — Judy K, 77, Laurel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Mon., July 19 at First Baptist Church, Laurel. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. (18)

ALTMAN — Evonne Bernei, 87, Laurel. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tues, July 20 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. Burial will take place in the Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (19)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

TERREL — Dwight, 72, Columbus. Graveside service July 17, 11 a.m., Reed Point, MT. (17)

Dahl Funeral

VALLIE — Charlie. Visitation Thurs 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Overnight Wake Fri. 7 p.m. Mennonite Church, Lame Deer. Funeral Sat 11 a.m. Mennonite Church, Lame Deer (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BOOKE — Margery A., 86. Services 2 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SPIELER — Darlene, 80, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned. (19)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

