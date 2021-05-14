Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

PHELPS — Richard E., 70, Billings. Graveside with full military honors at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (14)

HOWLAND — Patrick Scott, 36, Billings. On Sunday May 23, there will be a memorial bike run followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Metra Park Pavilion. (14)

PRUITT — Amy, 64, died May 9. Visitation Friday, May 14, 5-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Burial at Roberts Cemetery at a later date. (14)

REILLY — Alice M. 82, of Billings, passed May 8, 2021. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tues. May 18, 2021 Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Funeral 11 a.m. Wed. May 19, 2021 LDS Stake Center 2929 Belvedere Dr. Interment 1 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)

Smith Laurel