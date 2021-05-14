 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned 

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

PHELPS — Richard E., 70, Billings.  Graveside with full military honors at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (14)

HOWLAND — Patrick Scott, 36, Billings. On Sunday May 23, there will be a memorial bike run followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Metra Park Pavilion. (14)

PRUITT — Amy, 64, died May 9. Visitation Friday, May 14, 5-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Burial at Roberts Cemetery at a later date. (14)

REILLY — Alice M. 82, of Billings, passed May 8, 2021. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tues. May 18, 2021 Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Funeral 11 a.m. Wed. May 19, 2021 LDS Stake Center 2929 Belvedere Dr. Interment 1 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)

Smith Laurel

BRATHOLE — Joyce Farrow, 77, Laurel. Memorial Service 4 p.m., Sat, May 15 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Laurel. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.  (14)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

OWEN — Mari L. 94 of Red Lodge. Memorial services pending. (14)

Smith Columbus Chapel

GEE — Alvah “Al”, 81, Columbus. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Sat, May 15 at Columbus Evangelical Church. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (14) 

Dahl Funeral

SHAW — Jami, 57, of Worden. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat 5/15 Chancey’s Event Center, Huntley. (15)

EWEN — Robert, 86, of Billings, viewing Thursday 5/13 1-5:00 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service at Yellowstone National Cemetery Friday at 12:00 with Military Honors. (14)

DUNHAM — William, 79, of Billings. Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com to view obituary and share condolences with the family. (16)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MCKNIRE — Marilyn Dow, 77, of Billings. Private family services are planned.(15)

NOYES — June Mary, 99. Memorial services 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Huntley United Methodist. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

JOHNSON — Mary, 76, of Billings. Passed away May 11th. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To leave condolences for the family and to view a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (16)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned 

