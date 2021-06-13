 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

NAGEL — Amanda, 38, died June 9, Funeral services will be Friday, June 18, at 4 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel.  (13)

Smith Laurel

WAGNER — David Duane, 71, Laurel. Services pending.  (13)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

ANDERSON — Eugene T., 88. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

 JENSEN — Richard “Rick”, 73 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Wed., June 16, 5 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For livestream link, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

