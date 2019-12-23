{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

MOTA — Elisa "Lilly", 94, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 26, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3rd Ave. SO. and 34th St  Rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation before service at the church. (26)

Smith Laurel 

GRATWOHL — Velma Lee, 94, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Mon., Dec. 23, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 707 W. 3rd. St. Laurel.  Interment, Laurel Cemetery. The family will greet friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (23)                       

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

SLATTERY — John. Memorial service Monday Dec. 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (24)  

