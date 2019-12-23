Smith West
Smith Downtown
MOTA — Elisa "Lilly", 94, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 26, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3rd Ave. SO. and 34th St Rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation before service at the church. (26)
Smith Laurel
GRATWOHL — Velma Lee, 94, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Mon., Dec. 23, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 707 W. 3rd. St. Laurel. Interment, Laurel Cemetery. The family will greet friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (23)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
No services planned
SLATTERY — John. Memorial service Monday Dec. 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (24)
