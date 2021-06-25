Smith West

COLLINS — June, 74, died Nov 17, 2020. Memorial service Saturday, June 26 at 12 p.m. at Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, Billings. (25)

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. “Bob”, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26th, at Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave. (26)

SCHELL — Loretta C. 91, of Billings passed May 21, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (25)

HEGEL — Dennis A. 75, of Billings, passed June 22, 2021. Funeral will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 2929 Belvedere Dr. Burial to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (25)

Smith Laurel