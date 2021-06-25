 Skip to main content
Smith West

COLLINS — June, 74, died Nov 17, 2020. Memorial service Saturday, June 26 at 12 p.m. at Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, Billings. (25)

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. “Bob”, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26th, at Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave. (26)

SCHELL — Loretta C. 91, of Billings passed May 21, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (25)

HEGEL — Dennis A. 75, of Billings, passed June 22, 2021. Funeral will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 2929 Belvedere Dr. Burial to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (25)

Smith Laurel

BERRY — Karl, Bridger. Karl Berry’s Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Bridger Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway Ave. followed by a reception at the Bridger Civic Center on Main Street. A full obituary can be seen at   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (26)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

KNICK — Mikel ,38, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (25)

MONTOYA — Rodney, 30 of Billings. Viewing Thursday June 24, 2-8 p.m. Service, Saturday 1 p.m. All services are at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave.  Burial is at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (26)

ADOLPH — Wilfred. Graveside Service 3 p.m. Monday Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

DEWALD — Robert. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday Emmanuel Baptist Church. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

CARVER — Andrew Richard, 43. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The service will be live streamed at  https://michelottisawyers.com/2021/06/andrew-richard-carver/.  (26)

JONES — John, 63. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas Catholic Church. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HOWARD  — Milton, Sr., 97, of Dillon, passed away Dec. 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sat. June 26 at Perkins Restaurant in Billings. (25)

OSEN — Carol, 62, of Molt. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon. June 28 at Heights Family Funeral Home, reception to follow. Private family Inurnment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)

OTTENBREIT — Helen, 98, of Billings. Cremation.  Interment to take place at a later date. A full obituary can be viewed at www.cfgbillings.com (25)

HEISER — John, 91, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Mon. June 28 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, interment to follow at Joliet Cemetery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary. (27)

Heights Family Funeral Home

McLEAN — Harvey, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., June. 26, 11 a.m. Atonement Lutheran Church. (26)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

