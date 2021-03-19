Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

SUTTON — Crystal J. 70, of Columbus, passed March 14, 2021. Funeral Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels- Columbus, 35 Diamond St. Visitation 2 hours prior starting at 11 a.m. Burial at Mountainview Cemetery. (21)

WALKER — Eileen, 94, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial services to be announced. (21)

SHERMAN — Judy, 75, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)

POWER — Thomas, 80, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Ln. (24)