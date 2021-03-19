Smith West
LANE — Dorothy Ann, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at First Baptist Church. Corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (20)
Smith Downtown
SIEWERT — Walter, 94, Huntley. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Friday March 19, First English Lutheran Church, 1243 North 31st St. Billings. Interment at 4 p.m. at Huntley Cemetery. (19)
REIMER — Christopher Henry, 72, Billings. Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel at 1 pm. (19)
HOWARD — Paul T., 29, of Billings, passed March 16, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (29)
Smith Laurel
DAWSON — James Michael “Jim”, 50, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Sat., Mar 20 at First Congregational Church in Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (20)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
SUTTON — Crystal J. 70, of Columbus, passed March 14, 2021. Funeral Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels- Columbus, 35 Diamond St. Visitation 2 hours prior starting at 11 a.m. Burial at Mountainview Cemetery. (21)
WALKER — Eileen, 94, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial services to be announced. (21)
SHERMAN — Judy, 75, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)
POWER — Thomas, 80, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Ln. (24)
DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (20)
ELKINS — Daniel, 35. Arrangements pending. (19)
FINK — Charlotte “Chuckie”, 77, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (19)
BRAUNSTADTER — Karen, 74, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21).
