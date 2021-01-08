GRAMMENS — Rose Ann, 90 of Billings, formerly Custer. Private family rosary service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (Live streamed at www.michelottisawyers.com .) Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Custer Cemetery. (8)

BALES — Shelley, 66, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date (9)