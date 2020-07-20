× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

DUTTON — Luree, 95, Rockvale. Visitation Monday July 20, 4-6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Tuesday July 21, 10:30 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (21)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

THIEL — Jean Paul “Mickey”, 68, of Worden. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday Yellowstone National Cemetery with full military honors. (21)

TURNER – Donna, 93, of Billings. Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Word of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Ave. West. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (23)