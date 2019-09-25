Smith West
ZIEGLER — Viola Mae, 95, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 28, at Smith West Chapel, 304 - 34th St. West. Reception to follow. Visitation day of service. (28)
BARTH — Kathryn Clara, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Oct. 5, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (27)
Smith Downtown
KOSTENKO — Clarence Fred, 70. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 26, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed., at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. (26)
ROLLINS — Christie, 64, Worden, passed Sept. 19, 2019. (25)
STAUBER — Ed, 86, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon., Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Dr. Interment with military honors to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
STROBBE — Charles Leroy "Chuck", 79, Roberts. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 16, at Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. (27)
Smith Columbus
No services planned
EWING — Bonnie R., 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment of ashes Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (27)
PIPER — Donald V., 75, of Billings. Private family services to be held at later date. (26)
ENGLERT — Gordon, 84. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (25)
VAN MAREN — N.P. “Van”, 99 of Billings, formerly of Casper, WY. Services to be held in Casper. (25)
JACOBSON — Robert “Bob”, 88 of Billings. Funeral, 10 a.m., Sat., Sept. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Reception in foyer, followed by burial at Sunset. (28)
SEITZ — Henry, 95. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. Rite of Committal, Lavina Cemetery. (27)
HARPER — David, 69, of Billings. Memorial Service with military honors 10 a.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)
UECKER — Arnold ‘Arnie’, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)
CHATHAM — John Jr., 86, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. No services planned at this time (25)
ALBERTA — Terry, 62, of Billings. Memorial Service Tuesday Sept. 24, 3 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church. (25)
PARRY — Linda, 73, of Billings.
LIVELY — Jerry. September 27, 11 a.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery Laurel (27)
BULLTAIL: Brandon, 42 of Billings, MT formally of Lodge Grass, MT. Brandon’s funeral service is Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Lodge Grass, MT at 10 AM. Burial will follow at the Lodge Grass, MT.
YELLOWTAIL — Josia, funeral service is Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency, Montana. Burial will follow at the Crow Agency Cemetery.
