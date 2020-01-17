Smith West
PETERSON — Mikel, 35, of Billings. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Smith West Chapel. Interment at the Laurel Cemetery. (21)
GONZALES — Jo, 88, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Grace United Methodist Church. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (17)
BLAKE — Rachel, 82, Billings formerly of Rudyard, MT. Service to be held at a later date. (17)
KNICKERBOCKER — Riley Lucinda, age 7, of Huntley passed away Tues., Jan. 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Jan. 18, 11 a.m. at Harvest Church. (17)
HUTCHINSON — Deura, 76, of Billings. Funeral service, 10 a.m., Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. For an obituary and to leave memories with the family visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (18)
ALLINGTON RIDL — Karen, 73, of Billings. Private family memorial service will be held this summer. (20)
SPRING — Beatrice J., 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. (17)
HELMER — M. Thomas, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, First Presbyterian Church. (18)
CRISP — Pamela, 51. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Peace Lutheran Church. (20)
HEALOW — David G., 69. Memorial services 2 p.m. Sunday Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (19)
BUTLER — Darcene, 61 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Fri., Jan. 17, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (17)
KRAFT — Lionel “Lee”, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 18, at Faith Chapel. (Broadwater Entrance). (18)
BRUMLEY — Lee Roy, 95 of Shepherd. Public viewing Fri., Jan. 17, 5-7 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. (17)
