Smith West

VANLUVANEE — Susan Renee, 59, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Mar. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (25)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

BROCKEL — Gary, 75, of Billings. Funeral Service, Tuesday, March 22, 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral, burial following at Terrace Gardens, reception at the Elks Club (22)

THATCHER — Frank P., 98, of Billings. Cremation is planned along with a private family Graveside Service. (25)

FINN — Lynn, 91, of Lake Havasu, AZ, formerly of Billings. Burial of ashes in Forest Grove at later date. (25)

STANDS — Lawrence, 86, of Crow Agency, services pending. (22)

SUMIDA — Ben Takashi, 96. Services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Heights Baptist Church. (22)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

No Services Planned