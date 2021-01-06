Smith West
Smith Downtown
O’BRIEN — Johnnie E. Jr., 79, Circle. Private services planned in Circle. Military honors. Interment at Riverview Cemetery. (8)
WALTER — Leroy J., 85, of Billings, passed January 3, 2021. Visitation Fri., January 8, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown. Funeral Sat., January 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church. Burial in Mountview Cemetery. (7)
BENDER — Andrea Christine, 39, Billings. Service will be held Saturday December 9, 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S. 27th St. (6)
Smith Laurel
KROLL — George, 82 of Billings. Visitation, Thur. Jan 7, 4-7 p.m., Smith’s Laurel Chapel. Graveside Service 2 p.m., Sat. Jan 9, Bridger Cemetery. Full obituary to follow www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (8)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
IRON — Heather, 41, of Wyola, MT. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 6th, at the Fairview Cemetery, Hardin, MT. (6)
PURCELL — Crystal, 79, of Billings. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (7)
TURNSBACK — Rosalee, of Pryor. Graveside Service Thurs 1 p.m., Turnsback Family Cemetery, Pryor (7)
MOTA — Christopher, 53, of Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at Faith Chapel, located at 517 Shiloh Road. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)
WHEELER — Dodie Rae, 36. Memorial service Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (8).
GRAMMENS — Rose Ann, 90 of Billings, formerly Custer. Private family rosary service 7pm Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (Live streamed at www.michelottisawyers.com.) Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Custer Cemetery. (8)
KIRBY — Jerry P., 65. Cremation. No services at this time. (6)
VINCENT — Teresa, 71, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tues. Jan. 7 at Everlasting Covenant Congregation, 1304 Central Avenue in Billings (7)
STARK — Gay, 84 of Billings. Cremation. Services at a later date. Obit available online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (6)
