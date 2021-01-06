Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned.

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

IRON — Heather, 41, of Wyola, MT. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 6th, at the Fairview Cemetery, Hardin, MT. (6)

PURCELL — Crystal, 79, of Billings. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (7)

TURNSBACK — Rosalee, of Pryor. Graveside Service Thurs 1 p.m., Turnsback Family Cemetery, Pryor (7)

MOTA — Christopher, 53, of Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at Faith Chapel, located at 517 Shiloh Road. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)

WHEELER — Dodie Rae, 36. Memorial service Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (8).