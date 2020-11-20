Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
PETERSON — David D., 87, Billings. Graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens planned for a later date. Cremation has taken place. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
TRYTHALL — James ‘Jim’, age 74, of Billings. Memorial services in Spring/Summer of 2021. (20)
BEAUMONT — Ronald, 70 of Pryor. Viewing Thursday 2-5 p.m. and Friday 5-8 p.m. Due to State mandate, please be respectful of the strict COVID guidelines with a maximum of 25 people at one time in our building. Graveside service Saturday 1 p.m. in the Sings Good/Stewart Family Cemetery. (21)
BOECKEL — Floyd, 85, of Hardin. Private graveside service. Memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Susan Bartlett, P.O. Box 341, Ashland, MT 59033. (21)
FRASER — Scott, 44, of Belgrade, formally of Roundup, MT passed away November 18, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held Summer 2021. (22)
BIRDINGROUND MORNING — Tamara Rose, 41, of Wyola. Graveside service 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23 at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (23)
LOVERIDGE — Geraldine,”Gerry”, 88. Private services, 1 p.m. Saturday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor. The viewing will be at 12:00. (21)
No services planned
HORTON — Gary, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 21, Faith Chapel. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (21)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.