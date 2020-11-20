PETERSON — David D., 87, Billings. Graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens planned for a later date. Cremation has taken place. www.smithfuneralchapels.com . (21)

BEAUMONT — Ronald, 70 of Pryor. Viewing Thursday 2-5 p.m. and Friday 5-8 p.m. Due to State mandate, please be respectful of the strict COVID guidelines with a maximum of 25 people at one time in our building. Graveside service Saturday 1 p.m. in the Sings Good/Stewart Family Cemetery. (21)