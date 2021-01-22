 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown

McNULTY — Rose, 41, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, January 22 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  (22)

PRESLEY — Bonnie A., 71, of Billings, passed January 14, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown. www.smithfuneralchapels.com for more info. (22)

STYGER — Maurice E., 99, Billings.  Visitation 1-7:00 p.m., Saturday, January 23rd at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Service at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 24th at Parkhill Church, 1707 Parkhill.  Interment Monday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (24)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

LIMBERHAND — Chester “Chet”, 73, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Friday, January 22 at Holy Cross Cemetery. (22)

CANAPE SR — Thomas “Tom”, 84, of Billings. Livestream Rosary 11 a.m., Friday, January 22 at stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/  (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SEAL — LeVern, 84, of Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday Jan. 24 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery.  Funeral 11 a.m. Monday at Cremation and Funeral Gallery, Interment Mountview Cemetery.  Reception 2-6 p.m. at National Auction 3625 S. 56th Street West. (25)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BERTRAND — James, 93, of Billings. Memorial Mass Fri., Jan. 22, 10 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. (22)

McFARREN — Gladys, 75, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 23, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. View livestream and obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (23)

WILSON — John 62 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24 at Harvest Church, Billings Heights. (24)

VERHASSELT — Ryly, 12, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 23, 10 a.m. at Faith Chapel. View livestream or leave condolences at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (23)

HANEWALD — Cindy, 76 of Billings. Visitation, Fri. 1/22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral service, Mon. 1/25, at 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Killdeer, ND. (22)

MORRIS — Kerri, 60 of Billings. Memorial Service Sun., Jan. 24, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (24)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

