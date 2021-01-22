Smith West

McNULTY — Rose, 41, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, January 22 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (22)

PRESLEY — Bonnie A., 71, of Billings, passed January 14, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown. www.smithfuneralchapels.com for more info. (22)

STYGER — Maurice E., 99, Billings. Visitation 1-7:00 p.m., Saturday, January 23rd at Smith Downtown Chapel. Service at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 24th at Parkhill Church, 1707 Parkhill. Interment Monday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (24)

