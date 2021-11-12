 Skip to main content
Paid notices
0 entries
Smith West

MILKS — Benny Lee, 81, Billings.  Memorial service 2 p.m. on Tues, Nov. 16 at Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (16)

Smith Downtown

RAMIREZ — Felipa, 75, Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 13th at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. (13)

LENNICK — Theresa Hope, 74, Billings. Graveside service at 1 p.m., Fri., Nov. 12, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (12)

Smith Laurel

LAAKSO — Janise, 64, Park City. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Sat, Nov 13 at Park City Baptist Church. A reception will immediately follow at the church. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (12)  

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

MERCIER — Roy “Bud”, 86, of Billings. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held in the of Summer 2022. (12)

SCOTT — Dwayne, 78, of Billings. Viewing Friday, 11/12 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., family will be present from 6-7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Saturday 11/13 at Faith Chapel: visitation 9-11 a.m., Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., reception to follow. (13)

GESUALE — Lena. Memorial Mass Fri 11/12 10 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (12)

WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Sat 11/13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (13)

LIETAERT Jr. — Robert “Bob.” 06/15/1948 – 09/27/2021, Graveside Service,  Holy Cross Cemetery 11/18/2021 1 p.m. Remembrance to follow at Hampton Inn & Suites: 3550 Ember Ln. off Zoo Drive Exit. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (14)

TAYLOR — Lorena, 89 of Billings. Rosary on 11/24 at 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass at St. Pius X 11/26 at 11 a.m. (15)

STROUF — Thomas, 60. Funeral services 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov, 17 at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WELCH — Thomas “Mac,” 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian. (12)

CHOUINARD — Claire, 91. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

REEB — Jeanette, 85, of Roundup. Graveside service Fri., Nov. 12, 1 p.m. at Roundup Cemetery. (12)

GEORGE — Howard W., of Worden, died Nov. 12, 2021. A celebration of life will be planned for next year, possibly on his birthday.  Burial will be at the Roscoe Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

