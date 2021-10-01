No Services Planned

LIETAERT — Robert, 73, of Billings. Services will be planned at a later date (3)

WEBSTER — Patricia “Pat,” 82, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (3)

SCHOENTHAL – Norman “Norm,” of Billings. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. (3)

HELGESON – James, 79, of Billings. Vigil 7 pm Mon Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (5)

WAYLANDER — Marlin, 91. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at American Lutheran Church. (2)

GILLILAND — Kathy, 51. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (2)

BERNHARDT — Roger E., 66. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Pius X. (5)

POWELL — Neil, 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (1)

MITZEL — Michael, 43. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (2)