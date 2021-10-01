Smith West
FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m., at Mountview Cemetery, followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave N. (2)
FAUST — Ronald F., 89, Billings. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Sat. Nov. 6 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (2)
Smith Downtown
PAINTER — Kenneth E.C. III, 49, Billings. Memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment with full military honors follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 12 p.m. Cremation. (1)
FREITAG — Gerald “Jerry”, 84, of Roy, UT formerly of Billings, passed September 22, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 Saint Johns Ave. Burial to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (1)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
LIETAERT — Robert, 73, of Billings. Services will be planned at a later date (3)
WEBSTER — Patricia “Pat,” 82, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (3)
SCHOENTHAL – Norman “Norm,” of Billings. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. (3)
HELGESON – James, 79, of Billings. Vigil 7 pm Mon Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (5)
WAYLANDER — Marlin, 91. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at American Lutheran Church. (2)
GILLILAND — Kathy, 51. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (2)
BERNHARDT — Roger E., 66. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Pius X. (5)
POWELL — Neil, 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (1)
MITZEL — Michael, 43. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (2)
WALTERS — Connie, 74, of Billings. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Funeral 9am Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, burial to follow in Belfry. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (1)
ROBINSON — Laurie, 70, Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Oct. 2, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Social distancing and MASKS are required to attend. For full obituary or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (2)
NEWELL – Tyson, 53, of Billings. Celebration of life Sun., Oct. 3, 12 p.m., Depot Post Building on Montana Avenue. For full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com . (1)
