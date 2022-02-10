Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
HALL-ROBERTS — Catherin Doris, 85, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 10, at First Baptist Church, coroner of 3rd Ave N and Division St. (11)
Smith Laurel
KROLL— Donald Dean "Diz" 72 of Bridger. Graveside memorial service on Feb 18, at 11 a.m. at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit to follow on our website. (11)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
DUKART — Marvin James, 77 of Roberts. Memorial services pending (10)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
SMITH — Virginia, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Vigil service 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, February 10, at St. Pius X Parish, 717 18th Street West. Rite of Committal will follow at Mountview Cemetery. (10)
OKSENDAHL — David, 40, of Wolf Point, family services at a later date. (12)
TURCOTTE — James Edward "Jim", 78, of Billings and formerly of Helena. Memorial services to be announced. (10)
BUFFORD — Marlis, 79, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, February 10, at Mountview Cemetery, located at 1704 Central Avenue. (10)
DONOHOE —Ellen “Frances.” Graveside Service 1 p.m. Saturday 2/12 Sunset Memorial Gardens. (12)
AMSBAUGH — Ted Edward, 91. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
