HALL-ROBERTS — Catherin Doris, 85, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 10, at First Baptist Church, coroner of 3rd Ave N and Division St. (11)

KROLL— Donald Dean "Diz" 72 of Bridger. Graveside memorial service on Feb 18, at 11 a.m. at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit to follow on our website. (11)

DUKART — Marvin James, 77 of Roberts. Memorial services pending (10)

SMITH — Virginia, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Vigil service 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, February 10, at St. Pius X Parish, 717 18th Street West. Rite of Committal will follow at Mountview Cemetery. (10)

OKSENDAHL — David, 40, of Wolf Point, family services at a later date. (12)

TURCOTTE — James Edward "Jim", 78, of Billings and formerly of Helena. Memorial services to be announced. (10)

BUFFORD — Marlis, 79, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, February 10, at Mountview Cemetery, located at 1704 Central Avenue. (10)

DONOHOE —Ellen “Frances.” Graveside Service 1 p.m. Saturday 2/12 Sunset Memorial Gardens. (12)

AMSBAUGH — Ted Edward, 91. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

